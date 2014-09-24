LG To Present Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga Live In Ultra HD

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.— LG Electronics USA is presenting “Cheek to Cheek Live!” a concert performance by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga in 4K ultra HD resolution when it debuts this fall.

The concert was captured this summer in ultra HD at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York in front of a live audience of fans and invited guests. Thanks to LG Electronics, the official Ultra HD sponsor of “Cheek to Cheek: LIVE!,” Amazon Instant Video customers will be able to stream the performance in the highest resolution at no added cost when it becomes available later this year. Produced by THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET, the high-definition version of the concert, “Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek LIVE!” will also air nationwide on “Great Performances” series on PBS.

LG was the first TV manufacturer to introduce ultra HD to the U.S. market. LG’s 2014 ultra HD LED line-up now includes 16 models ranging from 40- 105-inch models. The 2014 models are said to exceed the Consumer Electronic Association’s new characteristics for “Connected Ultra HDTVs,” and are designed to handle 4K content from streaming services such as Amazon and Netflix.

The collaborative jazz album from Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, “Cheek to Cheek,” was released this week via Streamline/Columbia/Interscope and will be available on Amazon.com for MP3 download and CD purchase. Amazon.com vinyl availability of the album will begin on Oct. 7.

