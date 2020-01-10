LG, Sony, Vizio Smart TVs to Add Apple TV App

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Apple is expanding the presence of its Apple TV app, announcing that it will become available on LG, Sony and Vizio smart TV “later this year.”

The Apple TV app gives consumers access to more than 30 Apple TV channels, including the Apple TV+ streaming service and its shows like “The Morning Show,” “Dickinson” and “See.” In addition, consumers can buy and rent TV shows and movies through the app, including ones in 4K HDR.

Previously, the app had been available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac and iPod Touch devices, as well as Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices. Samsung was the first manufacturer to integrate the Apple TV app onto its smart TVs.

LG has already announced that its 2020 LG OLED and LG NanoCell TVs will feature the Apple TV app. For those with 2018 and 2019 LG TV models, they will be able to access the Apple TV app through a webOS smart TV update.

No official date has been announced for when the Apple TV app will be available on any of these TV models.