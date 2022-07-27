LG Ramps Up Viewing Options On LG Channels

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG Electronics has launched a variety of new channels on its free streaming service, LG Channels, boosting the total to 350+ channels.

The launch highlights how smart TV manufacturers have been ramping up their content and ad offerings in ways that puts competitive pressure on providers of streaming media devices like Roku, Google, Apple and Amazon. Sales of those devices (opens in new tab) are expected to slightly decline this year, according to S&P’s Kagan.

Since its introduction to LG's webOS platform, LG Channels has grown into one of the top 6 apps on webOS in the U.S. in terms of streaming hours and averages approximately 40% daily growth compared to 2021 usage, LG reported.

LG has also started producing its own content exclusive to LG Channels with the recent debut of “The Rivalries”, a docu-series that explores college sports' most intense but lesser-known rivalries.

New Channels in the U.S. include: