LG Launches Channel to Showcase OLED Visuals

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG is highlighting its OLED TVs’ capability for high picture quality with the launch of a new content channel, LG FOMO Channel, or “Fear of Missing OLED,” exclusively on LG Smart TVs.

The LG FOMO Channel will feature first looks at unique content that demonstrates OLED quality images. Among the content immediately available is a rebroadcast of the front-row footage from the fashion house Balmain’s Spring/Summer 2021 show at Paris Fashion Week, as well as bonus footage from the shoot of Lady Gaga’s “911” music video.

LG OLED technology includes 8.2 million self-lit pixels that can be individually controlled, which helps produce deep black levels, greater detail in dark areas and rich colors to create a more realistic picture, per LG.

“LG OLED TVs are celebrated worldwide because they are engineered to enhance the consumer experience and deliver content exactly as the creator intended, with a picture quality that will take your breath away,” said Peggy Ang, LG’s vice president of marketing. “The FOMO Channel offers yet another unique experience, capitalizing on LG’s OLED technology and collaborating with incredible and world-renowned talents to create new and exciting home experiences for LG OLED owners.”

LG Smart TV owners can get the LG FOMO Channel through the LG Content Store.