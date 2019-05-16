LG Earns Corporate Leadership Award from NAB

WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation’s Corporate Leadership Award, which is given to a business outside of the broadcast industry that focuses on community service and corporate social responsibility, will be presented to LG Electronics USA for 2019.

The North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc, LG Electronics USA has provided leadership in the U.S. when it comes to environmental sustainability, social impact, employee volunteerism and disaster relief efforts.

A highlight of their efforts is the “Life’s Good: Experience Happiness” initiative, which strives for positive change in people’s lives, with a goal to deliver sustainable happiness skills to 5.5 million young adults by 2021. Working with the University of California Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center, LG has identified six learnable skills linked to happiness: mindfulness, human connection, positive outlook, purpose, generosity and gratitude. The initiative engages leading nonprofit partners and educational resource providers to raise awareness and increase youth access to the six sustainable happiness skills.

The LG initiative is now in its second year and has reportedly impacted 1.8 million teens across the country through curriculum implementation projects, International Day of Happiness events and high school programs that promote social-emotional learning.

NABLF will present the Corporate Leadership Award to LG Electronics USA during the Celebration of Service to America Awards that will take place on June 11 in Washington, D.C.