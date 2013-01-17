Levels Beyond Secures $4.5 Million Funding Round

DENVER and SAN DIEGO, CALIF. – Levels Beyond announced receipt of a $4.5 million Series A investment from TVC Capital, a San Diego-based growth equity firm focused on investments in and acquisitions of software and software-enabled service firms. Levels Beyond is the developer of Reach Engine software, which it says now manages more than “1 million digital vide files every month.”



Companies including Comcast, Hallmark Channel, UFC, Disney ABC and others license Reach Engine, according to Levels Beyond. The open-standard software manages aspects of multiplatform distribution of video files.



Art Raymond, CEO of Levels Beyond, said the company will expand its sales, marketing and business development with the financing. In particular, the investment will be used to further develop and market Reach Engine’s hybrid cloud offering which bundles localized video production with cloud-based library management, file processing, approval workflows and distribution services.