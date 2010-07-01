Lens maker Fujinon added to new Fujifilm Optical Devices division

Due to a restructuring that reflects one of the company’s main sales priorities going forward, Fujinon, a provider of broadcast production optics and lens assemblies has been renamed Fujifilm Optical Devices, and will serve as a subsidiary of Fujifilm North America.

The new Fujifilm Optical Devices division will incorporate: CCTV, which markets lenses for the security, surveillance, factory automation and machine vision; Industrial Optics, which distributes front-view/rear-views automobile camera lenses, digital cinema projection lenses, laser-focusing lenses, and lenses for scanners and digital cameras; and Special Products, which markets high-end binoculars, including stabilized binoculars to the government and marine market.