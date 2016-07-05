Leicher Takes Over as President/CEO of Rohde & Schwarz

Christian Leicher



MUNICH—Christian Leicher, as of July 1, is the new president and CEO of Rohde & Schwarz, the company announced in a press release. He replaces Manfred Fleischmann, who served in the position for six years and will now retire.

Leicher will lead the company with Peter Riedel, who remains as president and COO. Both men have been members of the executive board; Leicher since 2005, Riedel for the last two years.