Leica’s First Cinema TV to Hit U.S. Retail Stores in Sept.

TEANECK, N.J.—Leica Camera AG has announced that the Leica Cine 1, the company’s first-ever cinema TV and its first entrant into the home cinema market, will be available for sale starting September 6 at Leica Stores and select retailers across the United States.

The Leica Cine 1, which was shown at CES in January, combines state-of-the-art laser technology with Leica's industry-leading image quality and is the first time that the unmistakable quality of Leica imagery can be experienced on 100- or 120-inch displays in 4K quality, the company said.

"Cinematic experiences have always been about the perfect blend of artistry and technology, and at Leica, we are proud to embrace that timeless tradition with our first Cinema TV," says Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera. "With the introduction of the Leica Cine 1, we continue to push the boundaries of optical excellence and innovation, inviting enthusiasts and professionals alike to embark on a visual journey like no other. Our commitment to precision engineering and uncompromising quality ensures that every frame on the Leica Cine 1 is a testament to our rich heritage, blending cutting-edge technology with the unparalleled artistry of Leica lenses. As the world enters a new era of immersive entertainment, we invite you to witness our convergence of cinema and technology, where Leica's legacy of optical brilliance truly comes to life."

Leica Cine 1 features innovative triple-RGB laser technology that delivers particularly bright images and ensures breathtaking color rendition with a service life of over 25,000 hours, Leica reported.

Its Leica-engineered Summicron lens is precisely matched to image size to ensure consistently high imaging performance, the company reported.

In addition, the Cine 1 uses the brand's own image processing (Leica Image Optimization - LIO) to optimize picture quality with special algorithms, thus achieving particularly natural color reproduction, detailed color gradations, and excellent contrast transfer.

The Cine 1 also has an integrated, high-performance Dolby Atmos audio system for the perfect home cinema experience, the company said.

The Leica Cine 1 uses the Google's smart TV platform. Hard drives or additional tech such as Blu-ray players or game consoles can be connected via the built-in HDMI and USB inputs, while the screen mirroring function makes it easier than ever to cast entertainment from any personal device.

In addition to its technical specifications, the Leica Cine 1 features short-range laser technology that consumes significantly less energy than an OLED TV of a comparable size. The approx. 24x16x6 inch projector can easily be integrated into the design of any room and offers an interesting alternative to more heavy and dominant LED displays.