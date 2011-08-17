Leading LA post houses & studios choose Cache-A archive appliances

Faced with preserving and protecting the massive amounts of data they generate daily, many leading Los Angeles post houses are increasingly choosing Cache-A’s archive appliances. Cache-A’s complete product line – including the Pro-Cache5 and the new Prime-Cache5 – provides cost-effective content archiving, access and interchange.

Cache-A’s Pro-Cache5 offers many of the advanced features demanded for content archiving, interchange and access and takes advantage of the latest LTO-5 generation data tape technology to offer 1.5 TB of storage per LTO-5 cartridge, while also providing significantly faster archiving speeds. It writes data on low-cost, secure, portable, interchangeable and IT industry-standard LTO-5 tape cartridges with a 30-year archival life.

Cache-A’s new software adds the emerging LTFS (Linear Tape File System) capability as an option to the industry standard “tar” format for its family of LTO-5 based archive appliances.