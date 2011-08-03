Leading industry figures to address hot topics during IBC2011 keynotes

Andrew Barron, COO of Virgin Media UK; Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global; William H. Roedy, former chairman and chief executive at MTV International; Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO of WPP, UK; and Joanna Shields, VP and managing director EMEA of Facebook; are among the keynote speakers and presenters who will address the future of the industry at IBC2011, convention organizers announced last week.

During “The Future of Broadcasting” presentation, Luke Johnson, founder and chairman of Risk Capital Partners; Roedy formerly of MTV Networks International; and John Smith, CEO of BBC Worldwide; will be debating the challenges and opportunities of current and future broadcast business. They are expected to discuss a range of issues, including how broadcasters respond to the dilution of ad revenues and the threat posed by new mobile and Internet delivery platforms.

Barron of Virgin Media; Ferdinand Kayser, CEO of SES Astra; and Fries, CEO of Liberty Global; will be bringing a high-level view of the future for cable and satellite during their Future Directions in a Hybrid World discussion. They are expected to address the challenge telco IP delivery is creating in the space traditionally occupied by cable and satellite operators.

Shields of Facebook will take the spotlight, offering the Social Media keynote during the IBC2011 Conference Program. She is expected to focus her remarks on the relationship and revolution social media has developed with broadcasting, and will examine the future implications of the pairing.

Michael Comishn, co-founder and CEO of Blinkbox; Neil Gaydon, CEO of Pace; Romulo Pontual, executive VP and CTO; will lead the discussion during the “Connected TV: Remaking the TV Industry: the battle for the home screen” session. They are expected to discuss the ongoing battle to be the “home” EPG for viewers. The discussion will offer insight on tactics, partnerships and value propositions.

Bernard Pauchon, chairman of Broadcast Networks Europe; Richard Feasey, public policy director of Vodafone; and Gina Nieri, director of Mediaset; will contribute their thoughts on the merits of a spectrum compromise in “Radio Spectrum Policy: Can Broadcast and Telecom Worlds Cooperate for the Benefit of the Citizens?”

Mainardo de Nardis, CEO of OMD Worldwide; Toby Syfret, chief analyst at Enders Analysis; Nick Thexton, senior VP research & development new initiatives at NDS; and Sir Sorrell, chief executive of WPP Group; will head the session concerning “The Challenges for Advertiser Funded Broadcasting.”

IBC2011 will be held Sept. 8-13 at the RAI in Amsterdam.