Leader Instruments Reveals LV5307

CYPRESS, Calif.– The new addition to broadcast and professional video provider Leader Instruments’ range of test equipment is the LV5307 is an SDI and HDMI video monitor designed for video content-creation and post-production.



The monitor incorporates a 7-inch widescreen color display screen, signal analysis, SDI to HDMI cross-conversion and audio de-embedding.



The LV5307 is able to cross-convert 3G-SDI, HD-SDI and SD-SDI to HDMI and vice versa. The HDMI output can be used as a rasterizer, delivering screen content to an external monitor. All inputs and outputs are located at the rear of the instrument.



Connectivity capabilities include SDI in/out, Y/Pb/Pr analog component in, left/right analogue audio in, PC audio in/out , HDMI in/out, RS-485 in/out, de-embedded audio out (left and right, selected from 16 digital channels in the SDI stream), plus a four-pin XLR power input.



The product also provides picture monitoring of analog, SDI and HDMI inputs. Selectable waveform, vector and false-color test screens can be inset over SDI and HDMI sources. Picture functions include markers, monochrome, blue-only, red–only and green-only modes plus a cross-pulse function. A peaking function is included to allow precise adjustment of camera focus. Controls with presettable quick-function buttons complement the comprehensive display and menus.



The integral screen is an in-plane switching LED-backlit LCD panel delivering bright images (400 candela per square meter typical luminous intensity) over a broad 170 degree horizontal and vertical viewing angle. With its 1024 x 600 pixel resolution, 16.7 million-color depth and 800:1 contrast ratio, the LV5307 allows detailed viewing of video images and waveforms.



The color temperature of the display can be adjusted locally or remotely. All screen contents, including waveform, vector, false color and markers, can be fed direct to the HDMI input of a larger monitor.



Embedded audio is de-embedded and displayed as 16-channel bar icons superimposed over the video image. Confirmation of audio content can be performed using the instrument's internal loudspeaker or via stereo headphones. Audio timing is adjustable to offset any delay relative to source video. Monitor volume can be set from the front panel.



The rasterizing test monitor has a 221 x 49 millimeter footprint (8.7 x 1.9 inches) and is 126 mm high (5 inches). Weight is 917 grams (2.02 pounds). Operating temperature is 0 to 40 degrees Celsius (32 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit). Power requirement is 12 volts DC at 1.2 amperes, or universal AC mains from the included power adapter.



The instrument can be used free-standing or attached to a supplied tilting stand. An optional rack mount is available to allow incorporation into a desk, mobile production vehicle or apparatus room.