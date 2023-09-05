Leader Electronics To Introduce New Features For IP Analyzer At IBC2023

YOKOHAMA, Japan—Leader Electronics will unveil additional features for its LVB440 IP analyzer, including an extended audio toolset supporting all current Dolby standards, enhanced event logging capabilities and a supplementary information display giving operators advice that’s relevant to each measurement, during IBC2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

The LVB440 analyzer, designed for IP environments, can be accessed locally or remotely by up to eight users at the same time via an HTML-5 web browser. It can be used to monitor and analyze high-bitrate media traffic in broadcast studios, OB vehicles, remote production facilities, master control and transmission networks, the company said.

The 1U analyzer equips production teams with the necessary resources to perform real-time checks of many media data streams in parallel at multiple locations. It offers high-precision, low-latency analysis of SD, HD, UHD and full 4K data flows, Leader said.

The analyzer supports data rates of 10, 25, 40 and 50 Gbps, which can be extended to 100 Gbps when using dual interfaces. Operators can survey every media transport layer in an IP network, making it possible to correct issues before they impact the quality of service experienced by viewers, it said.

Leader also has added a supplementary information display to give operators relevant details about each measurement. The display dynamically updates to deliver context-related guidance about the signal or data being analyzed at any specific moment.

Hovercards offering explanations are displayed alongside numerical readouts to provide fast access to the display data’s significant and support guidance about the analysis method used.

See Leader Electronics at IBC2023 Stand 10.C01.