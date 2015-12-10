Leader Electronics Supports ASPEN Protocol

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN—Test and measurement equipment provider Leader Electronics has announced that its future products will support the ASPEN protocol. By adhering to these protocols, the company ensures that its hardware and software systems conform to the IP-based data-exchange formats increasingly being used in broadcast television, radio and audio industries.

The Advanced Sample Picture ENcapsulation protocol was developed by a number of broadcast organizations to meet real-world requirements of an IP-centric facility while implementing proven MPEG-2 transport streams. It offers a format for encapsulating uncompressed UHD/3G/HD/SD over MPEG-2 transport streams. When combined with existing SMPTE standards, ASPEN provides broadcasters with a flexible method of transporting video, audio and data over scalable IP networks.