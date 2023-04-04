Lawo to Unveil Over 10 New Products, Latest HOME Additions at NAB Show

RASTATT, Germany—Lawo will introduce more than 10 new products and feature updates to its HOME IP infrastructure management solution with a focus on elasticity at the NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

The new set of features supports the ability of HOME to scale up and down as needed to enable the most efficient and cost-effective use of computer resources while maintaining system performance and enhancing sustainability, the company said.

Lawo also will unveil v10.6 for its mc² and A__UHD Core platform. The latest version elevates immersive audio mixing and offers advancements for multi-channel processing and downmixing. It supports the new optional Pooling 8 license designed to share 1,024 DP channels of A__UHD Core among eight independent mixing surfaces, it said.

The company also will announce that its VSM broadcast control system is coming to the HOME ecosystem.

See Lawo at NAB Show booth C4111.