Lawo To Unveil Audio and Video Remote Production Technology

RASTATT, GERMANY--German broadcast audio specialists Lawo will demonstrate a fully working IP-based stagebox solution for video, audio, intercom and control, called the Lawo Video Hub, at the upcoming IBC show (Hall 8, Booth B50) in September. The product is based on Lawo's new V__link4 video-over-IP interfaces, which can operate in local stagebox applications (e.g. an OB truck) as well as in IP-based remote productions. The stageboxes to be shown include Lawo's V__link4 video-over-IP interfaces, Clear-Com and Riedel intercoms, Ikegami CCUs and cameras, and a Lawo Ravenna I/O interface. Lawo's V__link4 is a compact 1RU device, designed for production-quality real-time contribution and distribution of 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals via IP networks.

The concept behind the IP-based camera hubs is to move the camera CCUs from the truck into the stageboxes. The company said these hubs are connected via IP to the truck, providing a "one cable into the stadium" approach. Video, audio, communications and camera control data are transported via IP, which significantly reduces cabling and increases the flexibility of any installation by real IP networking. In addition, this approach decreases complex setups of the hardware involved in a truck. The truck's camera equipment can be easily adapted to changing applications, e.g. by moving camera hubs and cameras from one truck to another without effort.