Lawo Opens U.K. Subsidiary

RASTATT, Germany—German broadcast manufacturer Lawo has opened a subsidiary in the U.K. and appointed new members to its sales & support team.

James Walker (left), Oliver Hough, Devin Workman, Kadhim Boyd and Craig Newbury.

The appointments include Kadhim Boyd, pre-sales and systems engineer; James Walker, solution architect; and Oliver Hough and Devin Workman, sales engineers.

“Lawo is investing heavily in the U.K. as part of a drive to keep up with increasing activity and opportunity in the area of IP processing and distribution, and management of IP-based media workflows,” said Craig Newbury, director of sales and operations, U.K. & Ireland, who is heading the new team.

The newly appointed staff has extensive broadcast experience. Boyd previously was senior engineer, technical sales manager and principal systems engineer at Snell; Walker was head of system architecture and delivery—live production and infrastructure at Grass Valley; Hough was U.K. & Ireland strategic sales manager for Vitec Production Solutions; and Workman has 20 years of professional audio experience and most recently worked at HHB Communications/Scrub.

