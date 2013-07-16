Las Cruces PEG channel adds Inscriber

The Harris Broadcast Inscriber TitleOne AE graphics system is helping the City of Las Cruces, NM’s cable channel CLC-TV 20 improve its on-air video quality and channel output while offering a future path to HD.

A classic PEG channel, CLC-TV 20 is relying on the Inscriber TitleOne AE graphics system to deliver greater creative freedom to produce livelier on-air product. The system has enabled the cable channel to incorporate lower thirds with subtle motions that bring new life to the screen. Using Inscriber TitleOne AE, the channel can integrate and playout movie files with an audio output directly.

CLC-TV 20 offers 24-7 programming to residents and focuses on local government, including city council, public service and other live special meetings.