Lance Will Speak at NAB Show



The CEO of Harris Corp. has a keynote slot at the upcoming NAB Show.



Howard Lance, chairman, president and chief executive officer of the company, will talk on Wednesday morning in the session "Dual Utilization of Broadcast Technology for Industry and Government." Harris is co-producer with NAB of the convention’s Military Summit, which started last year.



NAB says he’ll discuss how the integration of government and commercial technologies can create cross-over applications that benefit both.



For many private-sector people in broadcasting, Harris is familiar largely for its radio and TV broadcast products. But the company has numerous other divisions including a large business with the military that overlaps with its various businesses.



“Lance will focus on how commercial broadcast technology has increased the performance and reduced the price of military equipment for many intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance applications,” the NAB stated, “including the use of consumer technology by government and defense leaders to help homeland security, warfighting and peacekeeping efforts.”



It said for example that technology developed for commercial broadcasters “has led to solutions that enable the military to capture, store, retrieve, analyze and disseminate hundreds of thousands of hours of video they receive from unmanned aerial vehicles and ground sensors.”



Lance was named to head Harris seven years ago; before that he was president of NCR Corp. and COO of its Retail and Financial Group. He spent 17 years with Emerson Electric Co. He was appointed to the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee by President George W. Bush.



