L.A. Public Health Officials Tell TV, Film Crews to Mask While Indoors

LOS ANGELES—TV and film production personnel in Los Angeles have been told by public health authorities to wear masks while indoors due to rising Covid cases.

The announcement was made by Barbara Ferrer, the public health officer of Los Angeles County and reported by Variety.

“With new hospital admissions reaching more than 8 per week per 100,000 population, they will resume indoor masking requirements, along with several other safety measures,” Ferrer said during a media briefing on Thursday.

As infection rates have ebbed and peaked, production companies have had to adapt to the changing rules imposed by local health officials. In May, the industry and the county approved a return to work agreement that included an “escalation trigger” that would require the crews to mask up if the metro area or county reached 8 or more Covid hospitalization admissions per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

That rate currently stands at 8.1, according to Ferrer. Although the current work agreement expires July 15, the county has imposed the new mask mandates effective immediately.