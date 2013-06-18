L2Tek unveils Ultra HDTV connectors

L2Tek has announced availability of connectors that meet the high 6GHz video transmission speeds required for the latest Ultra HDTV (Ultra High-Definition Television) standard.

The new Ultra HD 1.0/2.3 RF coaxial cable connector range has been designed and manufactured by Cambridge Connectors to provide enhanced performance at 6GHz to meet the demands of broadcast networking equipment, such as switches and routers designed to enable high-speed single-link Ultra HD video transport.

Meeting the SMPTE 424M standard, the high-density connectors have a pitch of only 8mm, which means that up to twice as many of these compact connectors can be installed compared to traditional BNC-type devices. The devices’ secure latching mechanism is compatible with standard 1.0/2.3 connectors (DIN 47297; IEC 61169-29) and offers high connection integrity via a simple push/pull operation.

Connector styles available include PCB-edge-mounting, right-angle-PCB-mounting and top-entry PCB types.