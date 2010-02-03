KWHD Switching From Christian to Hispanic

DENVER: KWHD-TV, a Christian-formatted TV channel for 18 years, will become the Mile-High City’s fourth Spanish-language broadcaster. Denver is the nation’s 15 largest Latino TV market, according to The Denver Post. The format-switch comes as a result of KWHD’s sale to Liberman Broadcasting, which will change it to an affiliate of its Estrella TV network, possibly in the second quarter of this year. KWHD would make Liberman’s eighth owned-and-operated Estrella station.



Privately owned Liberman, based in Burbank, Calif., launched Estrella last September and is now carried in 24 U.S. markets. Liberman picked up KWHD from LeSea Broadcasting for a reported $6.5 million, according to TVNewsCheck. It goes up against Univision, Telefutura and Telemundo among the high-power, Spanish-language affiliates serving Denver.