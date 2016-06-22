KTRK Houston’s Ward Sets World Record

HOUSTON—This is one for the record books, literally, as the Guinness Book of World Records has acknowledged ABC O&O KTRK Houston anchor Dave Ward as the longest serving TV broadcaster in history. Ward is approaching his 50th anniversary at KTRK, where he still anchors the 6 p.m. news. Ward surpassed former record-holder Hal Fishman of KTLA Los Angeles, who was on air from 1960 until his death in 2007.

Read the full story on TV Technology’s sister publication B&C.