KTLA Picks Litepanels to Light Up the Red Carpet



VAN NUYS, CA.: Litepanels’ new daylight lighting fixtures were part of KTLA’s red carpet coverage of the prime time television awards.



The Hilio high output LEDs were reportedly able to overcome a low afternoon sun, keeping the everyone’s faces well illuminated for the camera.



The KTLA crew placed one Hilio close to the camera, and one on each side, about twelve feet away. At this distance, a Hilio’s full output provides approximately 200 fc of light with a beam angle of 15°.



Drawing only 125W, the fixtures throw off no heat and can be powered by a standard low amperage wall socket. At 13 lbs. (5.9 kg), they can be easily hung in position.



Litepanels is a part of the Vitec Group.



