K-Tek Now Shipping Nautilus Microphone Suspension Mount

VISTA, CALIF.—K-Tek introduces Nautilus Microphone Suspension Mount. This patent-pending design offers maximum isolation.



“We saw a need for a modern microphone suspension that not only isolates the microphone but is lightweight, incredibly strong and allows for quick microphone changes,” said K-Tek CEO Brenda Klemme Parker.



K-Tek’s Nautilus Microphone Suspension Mount fits both short and medium length shotgun microphones, as well as smaller cardioid production microphones. Rather than depending on traditional elastic mounts or pop-in vertical clips, the Nautilus floats the microphone in a round spring design with horizontal clips that are over molded with rubber to achieve optimum isolation.



The Spring Mounts are made from a composite material engineered to allow the microphone to hang suspended. The Spring Mounts slide along a T-bar shaped rail and lock in place. This allows for quick microphone changes and gives the sound person versatility. For heavy microphones, the user can add a third Spring Mount.



The Nautilus Suspension comes standard with four Spring Mounts. Two provide tighter tension for heavy microphones, and the others two offer less tension to suit smaller, lightweight microphones. Special Spring Mounts to accommodate the MKH series of microphones will also be available soon. Additional Spring mounts will also be sold separately.



