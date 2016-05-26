KT SkyLife Picks Ericsson for UHDTV Expansion

STOCKHOLM—South Korean satellite pay TV provider KT SkyLife has chosen Ericsson to help expand its UHDTV service. Using Ericsson’s HEVC encoders, KT SkyLife will launch its fifth UHD channel.

Ericsson’s encoders support video compression and pre-processing improvements in MPEG-2, AVC and HEVC, with advanced compression capabilities for video quality optimization. KT SkyLife says that it chose Ericsson to ensure better video quality for its customers while utilizing less bandwidth.

KT SkyLife has previously used Ericsson’s AVP 4000 system encoders and MX8400 Multiplexers.