KRBK Taps Jampro for Single Frequency Network

SACRAMENTO, CA—KRBK, the primary Fox television station for Springfield and Ozark Plateau, Mo. Area, recently acquired five Jampro Prostar UHF slot antennas to create a Single Frequency Network for the station. The antennas were deployed at various sites around the area and configured into an SFN where several transmitters simultaneously send the same signal over the same frequency channel.



“Few stations in the United States have deployed a single frequency network in a multiple antenna design successfully,” said Alex M. Perchevitch, Jampro president. “Both Jampro and KRBK are very proud of that accomplishment.”



One of the critical aspects of successfully implementing the SFN was engineering and producing slot antennas which complied with critical azimuth and special elevation patterns. The Jampro engineering staff worked closely with the KRBK consulting engineers in the development.



In order to create the SFN, Jampro delivered five from its line of Prostar brand UHF slot antennas. Compatible with DTV, ISDB-T and DVB-T broadcasts, Prostars are available in power ratings ranging from 1 kW to 90kW. The feed lines are pressurized for pro¬tection, and the slots are radome sealed to protect the antenna from the environment. Prostars are constructed from the finest marine brass, copper and virgin Teflon. Computer modeling is used in the pattern designs and the patterns were confirmed at Jampro’s facility in Sacramento before the an¬tennas were shipped to KRBK.



Owned by Koplar Communications, KRBK is the primary Fox and secondary MyNetworkTV television station for Springfield and the Ozark Plateau area of southwestern Missouri. Licensed to Osage Beach, it broadcasts a high definition digital signal on UHF channel 49 from a transmitter in Eldridge.



