Korean Racing Authority Adds Two AJA Ki Pro Go Digital Recorders

BUSAN, South Korea—The Korean Racing Authority (KRA) recently upgraded its broadcast system with two AJA Ki Pro GO digital recorders to streamline fail-proof primary and backup H.264 recording to central network-attached storage (NAS), the company said.

KRA’s Busan branch on average captures 20 live races per day, eight days per month. They range from three to five minutes per video. KRA, one of the leading horseracing companies in South Korea with venues in Seoul, Busan and Jeju, integrated the Ki Pro GO because it needed a reliable, professional-grade recording solution supporting high-quality multi-channel H.264 capture to an internal NAS, the company said.

Simple setup and operation through Ki Pro GO’s web-based UI and intuitive design enable the team to record pristine HD content from 10 cameras, managed via Sony switchers and a 128x128 router. The dual Ki Pro GOs capture races directly to the NAS storage volume, allowing the team to share recordings easily and instantly with multiple users for archival and post-production purposes. Recorded footage is edited via NLEs, then distributed immediately for on-demand viewing via web channels, including the KRA website, YouTube and Kakao TV, it said.

“Ki Pro GO has simplified our recording workflow and saved our team time and money throughout productions,” said Do Cheol Hee, manager, KRA Department of Broadcasting. “We can immediately access recorded content via network drives, allowing us to speed through editorial and more rapidly deliver final content.”