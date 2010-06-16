Korea National Open University builds production system on Omneon platform

Korea National Open University, a Seoul-based university that specializes in distance learning, is expanding its Omneon video infrastructure to optimize its new file-based production workflow. The resulting Omneon platform, built on the Spectrum media server and MediaGrid active storage system, provides convenient media access from ingest through the editing of lectures and other distance-learning content created for broadcast and Web distribution.



In the first of two deployment phases, the university installed two SD and two HD Spectrum systems within its subcontrol room to support its production operations and to provide convenient media access for the facility's Apple Final Cut Pro nonlinear editors. The second phase now being completed includes installation of an additional four Spectrum HD server systems for production, six Spectrum HD systems for ingest and a 60TB MediaGrid system for high-capacity video storage.



The Omneon systems' native support for 50Mb/s XDCAM HD files enables simple, real-time file transfers to Final Cut Pro, and the Omneon API has enabled the university to give users VTR-like control of media on the Spectrum systems. A KONAN content management system transcodes content as required and creates the low-resolution versions of video, stored on the MediaGrid system, available for simultaneous browsing and searches by multiple client systems.