KNDU Utilizing Bitcentral’s CORE:news

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. – Washington state based TV station KNDU has begun using Bitcentral’s news production, media management, media collaboration and archiving technology, CORE:news. KNDU went live on CORE:news last Friday, June 5.

CORE:news offers a single interface for unified story-based workflow that enables video capture/encoding, editing, playout management, digital publishing and archiving of assets. CORE:news can share content across platforms and drive production from within a station’s NRCS without multiple logins as long as it has a WiFi connection.

KNDU, which covers Yakima, Pasco, Richland and Kennewick, Wash., launched in 1961 and is owned by Cowles Publishing Company.