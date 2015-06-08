KNDU Utilizing Bitcentral’s CORE:news
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. – Washington state based TV station KNDU has begun using Bitcentral’s news production, media management, media collaboration and archiving technology, CORE:news. KNDU went live on CORE:news last Friday, June 5.
CORE:news offers a single interface for unified story-based workflow that enables video capture/encoding, editing, playout management, digital publishing and archiving of assets. CORE:news can share content across platforms and drive production from within a station’s NRCS without multiple logins as long as it has a WiFi connection.
KNDU, which covers Yakima, Pasco, Richland and Kennewick, Wash., launched in 1961 and is owned by Cowles Publishing Company.
