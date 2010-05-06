KNBC-TV Journalist Wins $266 Million

LOS ANGELES: A freelance journalist working on the assignment desk at KNBC won $266 million in California’s Mega Millions lottery. Jacki Wells Cisneros was at her overnight shift at the NBC O&O when she heard the winning ticket was bought at L&L Barbecue in Pico Rivera. She’d bought a ticket at the restaurant one night when she and her husband had dinner there, KNBC said.



She called her husband in the middle of the night to have him read the numbers on their ticket. They’d won.



“He was reading the fourth and the fifth number and all of a sudden he said, ‘I think we won,’” she said. “My hand was shaking the phone, I went to hang up the phone and I was shaking, and my legs felt like they were going to buckle. I just screamed and cried, and laughed.”



She then finished her shift at 8 a.m. and went home.

-- Deborah D. McAdams