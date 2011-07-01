KMI unveils foot-operated keyboard and mouse control

Keith McMillen Instruments (KMI) has announced the SoftStep KeyWorx multitouch foot controller, the first foot-controlled digital interface that provides a new way to operate a computer.

Available for Mac and Windows platforms, SoftStep KeyWorx is a new tool for video editors, data entry professionals, programmers and disabled people who may suffer from repetitive stress syndrome.

Pressure and location sensitive, SoftStep is USB powered with 10 customizable keys that remember up to 100 sets of commands for repetitive tasks. The cursor/click control allows the user to keep their hands on the keyboard at all times, and the blue backlight makes it visible everywhere, even under a darkened desk.

Made with advanced elastomeric and graphite composites, SoftStep is lightweight and portable — weighing one pound — and small enough to fit in a briefcase or backpack.

The assistive SoftStep technology is a breakthrough for people with Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI), carpal tunnel, loss of use of upper body/paralysis, limited dexterity, hand/arm strength or wrist pain — including veterans and the disabled.