KMH Supporting News 12 in Broadcast Facility Relocation

NEW YORK—You always need help when you move, and broadcasters are no different. News 12 Networks, which is located on Long Island in New York, is working with KMH Audio-Video Integration on its relocation that will take it from two separate facilities to a single central facility in Bethpage, N.Y.

KMH has been consulting with News 12’s team since the beginning of this multi-year project that is currently underway to ensure the new facility is scalable and has the right technologies to meet current production needs. When complete, the new facility is expected to provide upgrades in workflow efficiency, on-air quality and production flexibility, KMH says.

The first phase of the project saw the moving of master control systems, including four operator positions and a monitor wall. A central equipment room with 100 racks supporting master control and News 12 production systems will also be moved to the Bethpage facility.

All production systems, a technical operations center, studios, control rooms, graphic, edit suites, newsrooms and sales and marketing offices will also be migrated to the new facility.

KMH is handling off-site fabrication and staging for select racks from its Hauppauge, N.Y., facility to help expedite on-site installation. This has included a 576x576 MCR router and I/O jackfield racks, a 576x576 production router and I/O jackfield racks, distribution frames and jackfield racks.

KMH is also providing architectural consulting to coordinate cable paths and wall-mount device locations, as well as managing the on-site installation of new equipment and the migration of existing systems.