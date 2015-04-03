KMCC Utilizes JVC PROHD Cameras for Spanish Language Channels
WAYNE, N.J. – KMCC, a MundoFox affiliate in Las Vegas, has been using JVC PROHD cameras since last summer to produce two nightly Spanish news broadcasts. KMCC uses three JVC GY-HM650s for the field and two GY-HM890s in the studio. The JVC cameras were acquired for the new studio space KMCC moved into last August.
The GY-HM650 and GY-HM890 cameras were designed for ENG and include a built-in Fujinon wide angle 23x zoom lens with manual focus, servo zoom, iris ring, three ND filters and a removable hood. The cameras record HD and SD footage in multiple formats to SDHC and SDXC media cards. Audio features include a built-in stereo microphone, two XLR inputs with phantom power, shotgun mic holder, headphone jack and an additional input with a wireless mic receiver.
JVC’s dual coded design allows live transmission when paired with a 4G LTE modem or hotspot. The cameras are also able to provide content-aware error correction and bandwidth shaping with Zixi’s Advanced Streaming Technology. KMCC is not currently using the cameras for live-streaming, but MundoFox Regional director Roy A. Phillips is considering further implementing the technology there and at another MundoFox affiliate, KYVV, in San Antonio.
