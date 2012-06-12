KIT digital confirms major commitment in Asia Pacific region

Video management software and services company KIT digital has launched a series initiatives in the Asia Pacific region designed to support its continued commercial growth there.

The initiatives, including executive appointments, a key regional acquisition and a number of new customer wins, will culminate at the CommunicAsia 2012 show in Singapore next week, where the company will showcase its suite of video software solutions and make a number of new partner and customer announcements.

Users are choosing to watch more video on connected devices, and countries that may have previously lacked traditional cable infrastructure are leapfrogging technology and moving directly to IP distribution of content. In response to this current environment, KIT digital has undertaken a number of strategic initiatives in recent months to ensure that it can capitalise on this trend.

The company has made a number of new appointments to the regional executive team, bringing in new talent and additional industry expertise.

Nicole Dixon has been named managing director for Asia-Pacific, responsible for driving operations, business development, account management, finance and marketing activities. Dixon is a long-standing senior executive at KIT digital, with many years of experience as a technologist and technical operations manager. Upon joining the company, Dixon became head of technical operations for the Asia-Pacific region, and subsequently a role as head of Global Client Services.

Daniel Thunberghas been named SVP of sales and marketing for Asia-Pacific, responsible for overseeing all sales and marketing activities across the region. His remit is to bring the company’s suite of IP-video solutions to one of the fastest evolving regions in the world.

Natasha Robertonhas been named VP of marketing for Asia-Pacific, responsible for growing the profile and awareness of KIT digital in the region, launching new innovations to market, and supporting sales and partnership activities. Roberton’s career has seen her work in a variety of sales management, marketing and brand development roles across industries as diverse as ICT, public health, energy and the property sector. Prior to joining KIT digital, she owned and operated an award-winning ad agency in Melbourne, where she consulted creatively and strategically to a wide range of clients.

The company also announced a definitive agreement to acquire Hyro Ltd, an Australian-based digital solutions company that provides enterprise-grade technology, systems integration, and software and managed service solutions. The company expects to leverage Hyro resources in support of current and future deployments across Asia Pacific, whereby skilled resources are required to fulfill both existing contracts and future growth, based on the sales pipelines of both companies. Currently, Hyro employs 150 staff in Australia and Thailand supporting tier one operators throughout the region, such as Foxtel and Telstra.

“This acquisition is a key investment for our future success and a clear signal to our strong commitment to the Asia Pacific region,” Dixon said. “We are well positioned to leverage Hyro's software development and deployment resources on a number of major projects already in our regional pipeline, and support the growth of our deployment capability in the months and years to come.”