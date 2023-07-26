Kids Boost ‘Non-Traditional’ TV Viewing 90% In June, Says Nielsen

NEW YORK CITY—With textbooks shut for the summer, children in June not only boosted their own TV consumption but accounted for a 2.2% increase in overall viewing, according to newly published research from Nielsen Media Research.

“The increase is not driven as much by the availability of new content or new sports seasons,” said Brian Fuhrer, senior vice president of product strategy and thought leadership at Nielsen, in an online video released concurrently with the findings. “It’s driven by the availability of younger audiences with the conclusion of the school year.”

Compared to the preceding month, children ages 2 to 17 drove non-traditional TV viewing, the category in which Nielsen lumps streaming and video game console use, up 90% in June. Among kids ages 2-11, viewing time grew 16.3%, while those 12-17 boosted viewing time 24.1% compared to May, Nielsen said.

Streaming accounted for 62% of increased viewing among kids 2-11, while Nielsen primarily attributed 30% of the uptick to video game console use. Among children 12-17, 43% of viewing growth was related to streaming, while video game console viewing was responsible for 46% of the growth, the research found.

Disney+ saw an 11.2% increase in viewing in June, accounting for 2% of all TV usage, Nielsen said.

Nielsen reported the findings in “The Gauge,” its monthly accounting of viewing by platform which the ratings agency began in May 2021.