KHQ-TV Upgrades to HD With Advanced Broadcast Solutions



Spokane, Wash. NBC affiliate KHQ-TV has streamlined operations and converted to HD with the assistance of the Setac, Wash.-based integration firm, Advanced Broadcast Systems (ABS). The tasking included the addition of Pixel Power MC switchers and channel branding equipment, an Evertz routing platform and multi-image display system, Linear Acoustic processing gear and TSL audio monitoring equipment. An existing Omneon server underwent expansion as part of the conversion.



The facility revamping operation not only freed KHQ-TV from its former upconversion approach to HD broadcasting, but has also allowed it to serve as the centralcasting hub for two other Washington state television stations owned by the KHQ Television Group.



ABS performed most of the design work for the project and handled equipment procurement and installation details.



“The design work they do is critical for something this big,” said Paul Caryl, director of engineering for the station. “This was a long, very complicated project, so it was good to have the expertise that ABS brings to it. That’s why we worked with them.”



KHQ-TV went live with the new system in April after a month of testing, and the other two group stations, KNDO in Yakima, and KNDU in Richland, began operating in a centralcasting role in July. The hub and spoke stations are linked by a 100 Mbps fiber loop with a digital microwave path as backup.



