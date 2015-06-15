KHQ Adopts Bitcentral’s CORE:news

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. – KHQ, a Spokane, Wash.-based station owned by Cowles Publishing Co., has gone live on Bitcentral’s news production, media management, media collaboration and archiving technology, CORE:news.

CORE:news offers a single interface for a unified story-based workflow that enables video capture/encoding, editing, playout management, digital publishing and archiving of assets. As long as there is a Wi-Fi connection, CORE:news users can share content across platforms and drive production within a station’s NRCS without using multiple logins.