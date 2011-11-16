KHON goes HD with Utah Scientific

In December, KHON Fox Honolulu will install a Utah Scientfic MC-4000 two-channel master control switcher, a UTAH-400 series digital routing switcher, two MCP-2020 multichannel master control panels, three UTAH-400/MV multiviewers, two GS-4000 graphics stations, an MCP-GUI soft panel, and SoftPanel-2 GUI routing switcher.

The new equipment will be the backbone of KHON’s HD operation, with the routing system at the core of its infrastructure. The UTAH-400/144 unit will provide routing for all incoming and outgoing HD signals supporting KHON, as well as those of its digital channels 2.1 and 2.2.