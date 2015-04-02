Key Elements of ATSC 3.0 to be Demonstrated at NAB 2015

LAS VEGAS, –Demonstrations of key elements of the emerging ATSC 3.0 broadcast TV standard will be on display at this month’s NAB Show, with a variety of exhibitors from all over the world planning to show how ATSC 3.0 can enhance future TV broadcasting.



The Advanced Television Systems Committee will host the ATSC Technology Pavilion, featuring new technologies, products and systems for implementation of the ATSC standards at the world's largest event covering filmed entertainment and the development, management and delivery of content, the 2015 NAB Show.



“This year we will see demonstrations of key attributes of the emerging ATSC 3.0 standard. The industry is gearing up to provide the products necessary for a successful upgrade to the next-generation TV broadcast standard. We’re expecting to see a number of elements shown from a variety of proponents,” said ATSC President Mark Richer. “



In all, more than 50 ATSC member organizations are expected to exhibit on the 2015 NAB Show floor. A range of products and services utilizing ATSC Digital TV standards and emerging technologies will be featured in the ATSC Technology Pavilion, located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall and open during show hours.



Participating companies from South Korea, Spain, China and the United States, include:

The Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI; Korea) and the University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU; Spain), partnering to show Layered Division Multiplexing technology. LDM uses spectrum overlay techniques and signal cancellation to transmit two independent signals using a single 6 MHz TV channel. Demonstrations will include live LDM transmission and reception with various working modes that represent different application scenarios for ATSC 3.0, which will become the first standard worldwide to take advantage of the increased spectrum usage flexibility and performance in delivering Ultra HDTV and HDTV services to portable, mobile and fixed receivers.

NERC ( National Engineering Center for DTV; Shanghai, China ) will demonstrate a Full-chain Ultra HD TV system, which includes a UHD TV presentation system, as well as UHD TV encoding, broadcasting, receiving and decoding. Demonstrations will include UHD TV Encoding using a real-time H.265 Encoder-Zen HEVC with nearly twice the compression performance of H.264. UHD TV broadcasting and receiving from NERC represents an upgrade of digital terrestrial multimedia broadcasting, with key technologies of ATSC 3.0, such as Low Density Parity-check and Bit-Interleaved Coded Modulation.



Triveni Digital (United States), an active participant in the development of the next-generation television standard, ATSC 3.0, will demonstrate its emerging products designed to empower broadcasters to support new revenue-generating services. They include interactivity and rich media, local ad insertion and addressable content delivery, advanced EPG and service guides, and efficient content delivery by utilizing broadcast infrastructure



Unisoft (United States) will demonstrate a complete end-to-end system for creation and transmission of interactive services. HTML5 applications are delivered from the TV station over the air to the home. These enhancements provide the broadcaster with a variety of ways for generation of additional revenues. Examples include sponsored voting, polling, targeted advertising and political campaigns.