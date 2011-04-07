Kerner 3D Technologies showcases new camera rig

Kerner 3D Technologies, a division of the Marin, CA-based Kerner Group, is showcasing its new Kernercam 3-D rig in the Fujinon booth at the 2011 NAB Show. Kerner 3D Technologies develops and offers a range of camera rigs for easy, accurate capture of 3-D content.

The new 3-D beam-splitter rig, the Kernercam KC7000, will be fitted with a matched pair of HAC 18x7.6-F Fujinon lenses and Sony HD cameras. It’s available in a number of different sizes.

Kerner has signed a deal with Panavision Canada to build and supply Panavision with two new Kernercam KC 7000 rigs. This new agreement will make the Kernercam rigs available through Panavision for rental in Canada.

