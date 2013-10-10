Kentucky Megachurch Upgrades to HD With Fujinon Lenses

XA50x9.5BESM



WAYNE, N.J.—Southland Christian Church near Lexington, Kentucky is acquiring new video technology, including Fujinon lenses from Fujifilm North America Corporation’s Optical Devices Division.



Founded in 1956, Southland has grown to become one of the state's largest churches, with three sprawling campuses and attendance averaging 12,000 worshipers each week. As its size and scope have expanded, so have its needs for state-of-the-art video broadcast and production technology to help reach its audience. Now, as Southland makes its transition to HD broadcasts, it has turned to Fujinon lenses.



Southland relies on image magnification to capture the service. Two Fujinon XA50x9.5BESM HD Telephoto Box-style lenses provide the tight shots at long distances. In addition, two ZA22x7.6BERM HD Telephoto ENG-style lenses offer the flexibility of mobile and remote image capture, while the ZA12x4.5BERM HD Super Wide Angle ENG/EFP lens lets the church display the big picture. All three zoom lenses deliver DigiPower servo control for remote control of zoom, focus and iris, along with digital Quick Zoom to maximize impact and message delivery.



The lenses complement newly purchased Grass Valley LDK-3000 cameras as well as new switching and control equipment, allowing the 11-member production team to respond quickly to the demands of a large, complex live event. In addition, Southland streams the IMAG, plus images of the interior of the sanctuary, to three giant screens at its satellite campuses. There, live bands perform on stages to accompany the simulcast. The church also records these sermons and other video content for its Southlandonline.tv television ministry, which broadcasts for both television and web viewing. In all of these applications, the church has grown to rely on Fujinon lenses and their fast T-stops, quality coatings and exact color matching.



Southland’s programming director, Mike Vandemark, noted that, to meet the challenge of multiple-location services, the events must be precisely timed and choreographed. Every piece of equipment must be highly reliable and technically precise. With their upgraded video capabilities, he said, “The video and audio capture, transport and control are now on the same level as a sizable remote broadcast truck.”