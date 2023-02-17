Kean Univ. Deploys Marshall Cameras in New eSports Center

UNION, N.J.—Marshall Cameras has announced that AV integrator Horizon AVL deployed 12 CV380 POV Marshall cameras during its work on a new esports center at Kean University.

The space is dedicated to the university’s esports team, where students can experience the ins and outs of the esports industry. In its 6v6 setup, Horizon AVL installed twelve Marshall CV380 cameras, one at every player station to capture each POV position of the player. The captured footage is then streamed onto the team’s Twitch channel, as well as the space’s LED wall, where six players from one team are shown simultaneously as a group.

“The Marshall CV380 has been a game-changer for us,” said Joshua Kell, CEO at Horizon AVL. “As an integrator, we’ve specified Marshall for various projects for a while, so we were well accustomed to the camera’s level of sophistication. For this project, the CV380 offered everything we needed. When it came to the form factor and the quality of what we were looking for, it really met all our requirements.”

The capability and flexibility of the Marshall CV380 camera make it appealing for a variety of broadcast applications, the companies said.

The CV380 delivers ultra-clear 4K (4096x2160), UHD (3840x2160) and HD (1920x1080) video while maintaining a discrete presence, often used for unique point-of-view shots. The flexible CS/C lens mount offers a wide variety of lens options in fixed prime lenses, as well as flexible varifocal options to fine tune AOV/FOV for each camera perspective, Marshal explained.

For Kean University’s esports center, the team at Horizon AVL paired the Marshall CV380 cameras with an 8 megapixel 3.8~16mm varifocal lens to get each camera angle dialed in perfect and optimal for streaming esports. Kean University's Computer and Information Services Director, Anthony Santora, oversaw the project through fruition.

Aside from esports team practice, the facility is also open to all students and will be hosting a number of tournaments and events in the upcoming months.

For more information, visit www.marshall-usa.com.