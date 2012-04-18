KCET launches new station with SeaChange Universal MediaLibrary

SeaChange International’s Broadcast group announced that KCET, the largest independent US public television station, will launch its new state-of-the-art Burbank television station with a 56 HD channel SeaChange Universal MediaLibrary system. The system architecture includes 360TB of shared storage to support air-protected playout as well as near-line storage.

KCET will deploy the new master control play-to-air operation around main and air-protect Universal MediaLibrary (UML) systems. A third UML is integrated as near-line storage utilized for browsing of proxy files and as shared storage across multiple applications in the facility.

KCET’s play-to-air topology includes 56 SD/HD I/O channels via SeaChange MediaClient 8200 codecs. The SeaChange MediaClient is a modular software codec that serves as a building block for ingest and play-to-air systems. The system also includes main and backup MSV 1200 edge servers deployed for time delayed channels.

With its unique simultaneous NAS and SAN connectivity, KCET is able to share its UML storage across the enterprise, allowing MediaClient codecs to attach as high performance iSCSI clients in a SAN environment. It also provides access to all files via FTP or CIFS NAS clients. The Universal MediaLibrary is available in 1TB, 2TB and 3TB drive configurations, enabling a system to scale to multiple petabytes in a single global name space.

SeaChange International’s Broadcast group develops and supports IP-based broadcast workflows for hundreds of broadcasters, content providers, and media companies globally with thousands of SD and HD channels on air today.

SeaChange Broadcast is becoming XOR Media.