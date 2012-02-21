KATV-TV Transitions to HD News on JVC ProHD



LITTLE ROCK, ARK.: JVC announced that KATV, the ABC affiliate in the Little Rock-Pine Bluff designated market area is delivering local news in HD using more than 20 JVC ProHD cameras. The station has purchased 15 GY-HM790Us, five GY-HD250Us, and two GY-HM750U cameras for studio and ENG use.



There are now three television stations in the Little Rock market using JVC ProHD cameras. Newport Television’s Fox affiliate KLRT-TV and Nexstar’s NBC affiliate KARK-TV also use ProHD cameras for field and studio operations.



KATV is affiliated with Allbritton Communications, which is based in Arlington, Va., and recently standardized on JVC ProHD cameras at six of its stations. The new cameras are part of an overall transition to local HD news production for all stations in the group. Between its two studios, KATV is using eight GY-HM790U cameras, which are connected via fiber-optic cable instead of triax. Jim Church, Allbritton director of technology, said the fiber solution is working well, with “great flexibility and no more wire-tied cable bundles.”



KATV went live with its JVC studio cameras in August, and has been using ProHD camcorders in the field since last spring. Church said JVC’s native file recording for Adobe Premiere Pro was ideal, because the NLE was already in use throughout the station group. With no wasted time ingesting or transcoding footage, the new cameras provide a much more efficient workflow than the tape-based camcorders they replaced.



