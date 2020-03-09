Karen Walker Appointed Ross’ VP of Camera Motion Systems

OTTAWA—Ross Video has hired Karen Walker in the newly created position of vice president of camera motion systems. The position will primarily focus on Ross’ range of robotic technology.

“Our robotics range is both highly-respected and fast-growing, and I am looking forward to working with our global customer base as we continue to introduce innovative new solutions to the market,” said Walker.

Walker joins Ross after having previously held senior commercial and management roles, most recently with Vitec Group PLC.

Walker is based in the U.K.