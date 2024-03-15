JVC To Feature NDI, vMix Partnerships At NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—JVC will highlight partnerships with NDI and vMix at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

NDI technical director Roberto Musso and vMix senior systems engineer Heath Baker will be at the JVC booth to highlight the benefits of each company’s solutions for remote production workflows using JVC PTZ and handheld cameras as well as other video production tools, the company said.

“We are excited to have Roberto and Heath join us this year at NAB and take this time from their busy schedules to not only strengthen our collaboration but also reinforce the value and advantages that NDI and vMix both contribute to JVC’s customers,” said Joseph D’Amico, vice president of JVC Professional Video.

“Media organizations have adopted NDI-enabled devices at a record pace, and we are thrilled to be part of the network of manufacturers to offer this solution. Similarly, vMix has time and again proven to be a leading brand for live streaming productions, and we are grateful for the partnership between our organizations.”

NDI technology support is incorporated into many of JVC’s PTZ and handheld cameras. Musso will discuss the use of NDI technology to streamline video production at the JVC exhibit (booth C4720). His event will include discussions and a Q&A as well as a brief demo of JVC’s latest product developments. Musso’s presentations are scheduled for Monday, April 15, at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, April 16, at 3 p.m.

One of JVC’s NDI-enabled solutions is the KY-PZ510N CONNECTED CAM PTZ camera, which supports NDI HX3 technology that offers higher compression and requires less bandwidth, thereby providing for high video quality and reduced latency. Another is the GY-H500 CONNECTED CAM series of handheld cameras, JVC said.

The vMix live video production and streaming software solution can be used with several JVC workflow production tools. Barker will be at the booth for a discussion and Q&A about how JVC technology users can create, mix, switch, record and live stream productions with the new vMix27 software. He will do a demo at the booth on Monday, April 15, at 1 p.m.

Among the JVC products that work with vMix to assist in live productions and broadcasts are the KM-IP8S4 CONNECTED CAM vMix Studio Switcher, which can manage four 3G-SDI and up to eight NDI inputs and comes with vMix 4K licensed software, and the RM-LP350G CONNECTED CAM vMix Control Surface and the new sports series RM-LP450G IP switcher and vMix Control Surface.

See JVC in NAB Show booth C4720.