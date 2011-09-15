JVC shows new ProHD camcorder

At IBC, JVC Professional Products Company introduce a new camcorder, the GY-HM150, which includes a new encoder and digital signal processor, adopted from JVC's 700 series cameras and adds improved HD recording and support for standard definition (SD).

With its 3-CCD imagers, the GY-HM150 captures images in 1080p, 1080i, and 720p HD—at a variety of frame and bit rates — using native .MOV compression to allows shooters to quickly edit on Apple Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere, as well as native .MP4 files for other NLE systems. It also records SD footage (480i) as standard DV files (.AVI or .MOV).

The GY-HM150 records to standard SDHC media cards like other ProHD models, but it also accepts new SDXC cards, which are currently available with capacities up to 128GB. In addition to relay mode for uninterrupted recording, the camcorder allows simultaneous recording to both memory cards for instant backup and client copy.

A new Pre Rec (retro cache) feature continuously records and stores up to five seconds of footage in cache memory, which helps prevent missed shots of breaking events. There is also a new time-lapse (interval) recording option. With the GY-HM150’s new Clip Cutter feature, unwanted footage can be trimmed from the beginning or the end of existing clips in the camera, which reduces file sizes and conserves space on the media card.

Other new features include an upgraded LCD monitor and color viewfinder, as well as a new 3.5mm input for use with optional wired remote controls for focus, zoom, iris and recording functions. This greatly improves camera operation when using jibs and cranes, and even allows the GY-HM150 to be used in small studio applications.

The GY-HM150 ProHD camcorder will be available in October 2011.