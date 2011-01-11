JVC shows HD 3-D camcorder

At CES, JVC showed a new 3-D consumer camcorder that uses two lenses and two 3.32-megapixel CMOS sensors, one for each lens, to capture 3-D images much the same way that human eyes work. The new GS-TD1 includes a JVC-developed high-speed processor that can produce two simultaneous 1920 x 1080i HD images.

JVC's new high-speed imaging engine simultaneously processes the two HD images within that single chip. The camera captures images in a new compression scheme that JVC calls the “LR Independent Format,” as well as other shooting modes like the widely used side-by-side format for AVCHD 3-D and conventional 2-D shooting.

The camcorder features a JVC 3D Twin HD GT Lens that is made of extra-low-dispersion glass for crisp, high-contrast images as well as multiple aspherical lenses for fine image reproduction. The GS-TD1 also features round iris diaphragms that enable background blurring, shooting of video and stills alike.

Other features include a 3-D optical 5x zoom, Optical Axis Automatic Stabilization System for disparity control (to give depth to 3-D images), JVC's BIPHONIC technology for dynamic 3-D sound and automatic parallax adjustment to “optimize the 3-D video comfort zone.”

A 3.5in, 3-D, touch-panel LCD monitor displays 3-D images without any need for special glasses. This makes it easy to check 3-D images while shooting and watch 3-D playback in the field.

JVC also showed another new HD Everio with 3-D capabilities, the GZ-HM960. Similar to other HD Everio models in size and features, the GZ-HM960 is distinguished by its 2-D-to-3-D output function, which turns any 2-D footage into 3-D. Output can be viewed without glasses on the camera's 3.5inch, 3-D LCD monitor or by connecting the camcorder to an external 3-D TV. Bluetooth wireless technology enables integration with other devices, such as smart phones, to synch images with Google Maps.

The GS-TD1 and GZ-HM960 both use Everio MediaBrowser software (for Windows) for full management, editing and sharing of content. In addition to full-fledged video and still image editing, files can be uploaded effortlessly to social media sites such as YouTube or Facebook. On the GS-TD1, the software allows 3-D video to be shared on YouTube.

The JVC GZ-TD1 will be available in March, and the HD Everio GZ-HM960 will be available in February.

