JVC, RGB Spectrum partner on Ultra HD
JVC has partnered with RGB Spectrum to jointly develop an affordable, Ultra HD real-time multiviewer system that is appropriate for a variety of high-end monitoring applications.
The system combines JVC’s PS-840UD Professional Series ProVérité or RS‑840UD Reference Series 4K 84in LCD monitors with RGB Spectrum’s SuperView 4K multiviewer.
The SuperView 4K is a real-time multiviewer designed for monitors with a native resolution of 3840 x 2160, four times the resolution of full HD. Based on RGB Spectrum’s real-time architecture, it can display and manipulate native 4K images, a combination of 4K and HD (1920 x 1080) windows or up to eight HD graphic or video windows (scaled or unscaled) on a single 4K monitor. When combined with a JVC PS-840UD or RS‑840UD, the result is an 8-megapixel multiviewer.
Developed specifically for rigorous commercial use, both JVC monitors feature an IPS LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit color depth. Housed in a slim bezel with a 178‑degree viewing angle, the ELED Illuminated monitors produce vibrant, natural images from a variety of HD and 4K input sources, including HDMI 1.4a (single cable 4K up to 30p) and HDMI (four cable 4K up to 60p).
